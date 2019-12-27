November 4, 1935 — December 16, 2019

Robert Dale Ewald II, 84, of St. George, Utah, died Dec. 16, 2019, of heart failure. He was a resident of St George Rehab & Care Center in St George, Utah. “Bob” Ewald, was born on Nov. 4, 1935, in Culver, Marshall, Indiana, son of Robert Dale Ewald, Sr. and Mary Beulah Osborne Ewald.

The loving husband of Janice Mullin Ewald, he is survived by said wife, Janice (Ja ‘neese); four daughters of first wife, (Sherry James), who are Robin, Rose, Jody and Lynn; six adopted children, of second wife, Carolyn Rice, (Sealed July 1, 1980, Washington D.C. Temple), who are five sons, James, Donald, Kenneth, one daughter, Karen, and sons, Kyle (deceased 2003), and Thomas; three daughters, of third wife, Janice Mullin Ewald (Sealed March 28, 2002, Raleigh, North Carolina Temple), who are Connie, Laura and Donna. Bob is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, scattered around the United States.

He is dearly loved and will be strongly missed by his wonderfully well-blended families.

Bob worked at various jobs, but the one he loved the most was his position as a Respiratory Therapist, at Tucson Medical Center, in Tucson, Arizona. He was there, starting about 1968, for six and a half years. It was there he gained his testimony of God and Jesus Christ, as he was involved in life and death situations, and felt the spirits of some of his very old and very young patients, as they crossed over to the other side. It wasn’t until 1977, though, that he was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bob was an active and faithful member, serving three Missions for the church, and serving in several callings, including Branch President in Batesville, Arkansas.

His first mission was with his wife, Carolyn Rice, (called Carol, in Raleigh, North Carolina, 1997-98). Janice, also serving as a Single Senior Sister Missionary, was serving in the same Mission, (1997-99). She met them and they became fast friends. After Carol’s death, her loss was deeply felt by all. Bob and Janice started “keeping company,” and were married and sealed on March 28, 2002, in the Raleigh, North Carolina Temple.

In 2005, Bob and Janice moved to Utah for the drier air, due to their breathing problems. And he was able to throw away his inhaler.

Bob’s second and third missions were served, with Janice, in St. George, Utah at the Call Center, set up to find missing members of the church and at the very place where they ended up living in 2018, the St. George Rehabilitation & Care Center. It’s a Skilled Nursing Facility for those not ill enough to be in the hospital, but not well enough to be on their own. Bob taught Sunday School for most of the time he lived at the care center and taught his last lesson, Dec. 8, 2019. One comment was made that, “he had endured to the end.”

Bob donated his body to science, so there will be no viewing. However, a Memorial Service will be held Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. George Rehab and Care Center in St. George, Utah.

My First Christmas In Heaven

I know how much you miss me. I see the pain inside your heart. But, I am not so far away. We really aren’t apart. So, be happy for me, Dear Ones. You know I hold you dear, and be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus this year. (Excerpts taken from, My First Christmas in Heaven by Author Unknown)