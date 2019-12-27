LDS church missionary from Dammeron Valley dies following Christmas Day crash

Composite image. Background photo of Nauvoo Illinois Temple by Jake via Wikimedia . Inset photo of Craig and Brenda Meyocks courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 66-year-old missionary from Dammeron Valley died following a crash that took place Wednesday in Iowa.

According to a statement from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Craig L. Meyocks succumbed Thursday to the injuries he sustained in the crash. His wife, Brenda, was also injured in the crash but is expected to recover.

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of a senior missionary,” LDS church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in the statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident.”

Craig and Brenda Meyocks had been serving in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March.

