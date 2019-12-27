Dixie State University mourns the loss of freshman football player Jeshan Allen

Composite image, dates and locations not specified | Background of Trailblazer stadium and headshot of Jeshan Allen courtesy of Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Trailblazer football program are mourning the loss of freshman football player Jeshan Allen.

Allen passed away last Monday at Dixie Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier this month.

“The entire Dixie State University family joins the Allen family in mourning the loss of Jeshan,” Jason Boothe, DSU’s director of intercollegiate athletics, said in a press release. “We extend our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to Jeshan’s family, his friends and his Trailblazer teammates and coaches during this very difficult time.”

Allen just completed his first season as a redshirt member of the Trailblazer football program. The freshman, who was a St. George local, planned on majoring in exercise science at Dixie State. He prepped at nearby Pine View High School where he was an all-Region 9 performer at defensive back for the Panthers and where he graduated this past May with a 3.98 GPA.

“The Dixie State football family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our young student-athletes. Our heart aches for his family. His family is in our thoughts and prayers,” DSU Head Football Coach Paul Peterson said in a statement on behalf of the program. “Jeshan was a bright young star on our team. With his athletic playmaking ability and huge potential, there is no question he was going to be a big-time player for our team. Jeshan had an easygoing temperament and showed up to work his hardest every day. He will be missed.”

A public visitation for the Allen family in remembrance of Jeshan will be held Saturday at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, 110 S. Bluff Street, from 1-2:30 p.m.

