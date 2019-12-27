Norene Smith

May 20, 1928 — December 23, 2019

Norene Heyborne Smith (91) left her Earthly Life Dec. 23, 2019.

Norene was born in Cedar City, Utah on May 20, 1928, to William Webster Heyborne and Anna Belle Stubbs Heyborne. She was one of eight children.

Her early years were spent in Parowan. While in grade school, the family moved to Cedar City. She went to work as a waitress while still in school. She graduated from Cedar High School in 1946.

After WWII, and the soldiers were returning home, Norene met her future husband. She married McKay Smith on Sept. 16, 1946, in Pioche, Nevada. On Jan. 16, 1960, their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple.

McKay and Norene had four children; Marilyn, Dennis, Terri and Cindy.

Norene loved being a mom and a grandma. She was a wonderful seamstress. She made clothes for her little girls and herself. She made a wedding dress for one of her daughters and for a granddaughter.

She was a great cook. She could make the best pies and cookies and she loved sharing her recipes with family. Her grandkids loved her “Red Stew,” “Chicken and Rice” and Chicken Pot Pies.

She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Crawford Bauer and Cindy Lee Rodet. Norene was grandma to 15 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, her husband McKay, her daughter Terri Smith Christiansen, her son Dennis Kay Smith and a grandson Zach Rodet.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cedar Stake Center (155 E. 400 South). A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 am. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.