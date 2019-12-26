Oct. 11, 1949 – Dec. 18, 2019

Theron Nelson Heath, 70, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1949 to Jean Nelson and Vird J Heath in St. George, UT. He was the oldest of 4 children all raised in St. George.

Theron graduated from Dixie High School then went on to study at what is now Southern Utah University. He fulfilled a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. After which he went on to serve in the Army. Upon returning, he helped to care for his mother. He recently retired from Ram Company where he worked for 32 years

As an avid reader, you could always find a book in Theron’s hand. He also loved listening to music, going out and going to his family reunions.

Theron is survived by his father Vird Heath of St. George, brother Richard

(Kenda) of Mesquite, NV, sister-in-law Florence Heath of St. George, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Nelson Heath, sister Sharon Kay, and brother Stephen Heath Sr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.

