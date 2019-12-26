State of Utah sold record $15.5 million worth of alcohol the week before Christmas

December 26, 2019
State Liquor Store at 161 N. 900 East in St. George, Utah, March 29, 2019 | File photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control sold $15.5 million in liquor the week before Christmas.

In numbers provided to FOX 13 on Thursday, the agency disclosed that in the five retail days before the Christmas holiday, it continued to break previous sales records.

Total sales figures show the DABC made about $600,000 more than last year’s total of $14.9 million. During previous Christmas holiday weeks, the agency made $14.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and $12.6 million in fiscal year 2017.

The most sales were in spirits and wine, with beer sales plummeting compared to previous years.

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.

