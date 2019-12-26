June 3, 1937 – Dec. 18, 2019

Cornelia Ashby Nisson, age 105, passed away in her home on Dec. 18, 2019.

Cornelia was born in St. George, Utah on July 8, 1914, to Robert Turner Ashby and Emma Brooks Ashby.

While attending Dixie College she met Antone Willard Nisson and they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on June 3, 1937.

She served as Primary President, first and second counselor, as well as Relief Society President and counselor in the LDS church.

Following Tony’s retirement from his dental practice in 1981, they moved back to their hometown of St. George, Utah where they were active on the Dixie College Alumni Board and the Golden Generation Group. Cornelia and Tony were awarded the Distinguished Service Award in 1995 for their lifetime of service.

In the early years Cornelia worked at the Big Hand Cafe in St George and taught school in Rockville, Utah. She also worked at Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles while Antone was attending Dental School.

For years Cornelia also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Dixie Regional Hospital. She was dedicated to her church and the community. She served as a Temple Worker in the St. George Temple. She touched many lives, and leaves behind a legacy of helping others and giving of herself.

Survived by her three children and their families, Michelle (Jody) Nisson Fleming and husband Eric; Willard (Bill) Ashby Nisson and wife Happy; Emilee Marie Nisson Ivey and husband Clay; 10 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 12 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Antone Willard Nisson, granddaughter Lisa Ashby DuFresne, and her brothers and sisters: Nathanal Ashby, Leslie Ashby, Rose Ashby Andrus, and Josephine Ashby Hutchings.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington City, Utah. A Visitation will be held prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at http://www.spilsburymortuary.com.