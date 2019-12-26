Calvin Ron Hargis

December 26, 2019

Dec. 29, 1938 – Dec. 23, 2019

Ron Hargis, age 80, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones Dec. 23, 2019.

He was born Dec. 29, 1938, in Salt Lake City to Calvin and LaRee Hargis. He was the youngest of 3 children (Claire Katris and Arline Hedges). He married Gail Hargis in Anaheim, California. They were together for 57 wonderful years.

Ron grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He moved to California to attend Santa Anna College where he received a degree in Accounting. While still in California, he met the love of his life Gail. They returned to Salt Lake City, and he worked at Leisure World as an accountant. Ron followed his dream and became an entrepreneur and opened up his own business (Amazon Aquarium). After a successful career as a small business owner he ventured into his creative side, designing award winning bonsai trees.

Ron had many passions which included, Rocket Building, Photography, Assembling Personal Computers, ATVing, Shooting, and the Great Outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Gail Hargis; his children Mark Hargis, Kim Stevens (Mark) Ron Hargis (Mary) Amber Reid (John) and 11 grandchildren; His sister Arline Hedges, and brother Claire Katris.

Ron’s and Gail’s heart will forever be filled with love and gratitude for the love, compassion, and care given by their daughter Amber, son-in-law John, grandson Julian and his wife Nikki during Ron’s final weeks of life.  They would also like to thank Hospice for their love, tenderness, and compassion.

Join us for a Memorial Gathering, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Noah’s, 322 West 11000 South, South Jordan, Utah.

