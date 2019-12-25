TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | December 27 – December 29
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Expressions of a Creative Life: A Retrospective of Art by Barry Scharf | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Solo Gallery Featuring Chloe Duncan | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 35 Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at The Office Lounge | Admission: $35 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Acting 101 for youth | Admission: $85 | Location: Haute Monde Agency.
- Thursday, 3 p.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | Kick-Start 2020 with Cindy Clemens | Admission: Free | Location: Red Mountain Resort, 1275 Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | An Enchanted Evening Of Healing Vibration | Admission: Free | Location: Sage Hills Self Elevation Station, 6232 W. Sage Hills Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m., through Wednesday, 11 a.m. | New Year, New Year | Admission: $500 | Location: Zen Soul.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8 a.m.| Santa Clara Glockenspiel at Christmas | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | A Christmas Carol | Admission: $21-23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Comedy Night Best of 2019 | Admission: $12 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Electric Comedy Night | Admission: $5-50 | Location: 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Story time | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 6-11:15 p.m. | 2019 Christmas Light Display Spectacular | Admission: Free | Location: Hedgehog Electric.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Savior of the World | Admission: Free | Location: Conference Center in Temple Square, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Star Wars Extravaganza | Admission: Various | Location: Megaplex Theatres at Cedar City Stadium, 1040 Sage Way, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 1-6 p.m. | Community Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Allies, 1487 S. Silicon Way, Suite A-7, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Jon Jon | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Mythic Valley LIVE at George’s Corner | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Michael Grimm | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. | Mythic Valley LIVE at Zion Canyon Brew Pub | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Canyon Brewing, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Kaden Larson & Anna Johnson – Consonari: An Evening with Piano | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Merril Campbell | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | CSN Express | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 6 p.m., through Friday, 9 a.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St., Suite 3, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. PST | Golden Knights Watch Party | Admission: Free | Location: Falcon Ridge Golf Course, 1024 Normandy Lane, Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Electric Comedy Night | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, St. George.
- Sunday, 1-4 p.m. | Workshop: Visioning for 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: 908 n. 1400 West, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 12:01 a.m., through Saturday, 11:59 p.m. | Exercise for Wellness with Patty Hendry | Admission: Various | Location: Red Mountain Resort, Ivins.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | New Moon Meditation SoundBath | Admission: Free | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Weekly Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Cove Wash Trailhead, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. | Kanab Mixed (Men’s & Women’s) Tennis | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab City Recreation, 26 N. 100 East, Kanab.
