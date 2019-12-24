St. George Police seek help identifying pair caught on store surveillance footage

Composite image | Background photo by Moussa81/iStock/Getty Images Plus; surveillance photos of two individuals taken at a store in St. George, Utah, November 2019 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest who are wanted for questioning related to ongoing investigations.

The two individuals are shown in photos captured from surveillance footage taken at a big-box retailer on River Road. The pair may be driving a gold 2004-2009 year model Pontiac Grand Prix.

One person appears to be wearing black pants and an orange and black striped shirt, while the second individual is wearing a dark hooded jacket and camouflage or print pants.

The duo was caught on surveillance footage captured in the middle of November, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said, adding that detectives are trying to identify the pair for questioning in connection with more than one investigation.

As the investigations are ongoing, no further details can be released by detectives at this time, Atkin said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342 and reference incident No. 19P029501.

