Motor scooter rider rear-ends another vehicle after being unable to stop on wet roads

ST. GEORGE —First responders were dispatched to the scene of a rear-end collision involving an automobile and a motor scooter rider Monday afternoon.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News a red Chrysler 200 came to a stop at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Valley View Drive when the rider struck the vehicle’s rear end.

The 49-year-old driver of the Chrysler told police the light was yellow when he came to a stop, believing that it would be turning red before he could clear the intersection. The 51-year-old rider had attempted to stop, but despite using his brakes, the motor scooter continued to move forward, sliding on the wet pavement.

Atkin said the area where the collision occurred has a slight downhill grade, which could have also contributed to the rider’s inability to stop in time.

A witness on scene was able to aid law enforcement in their investigation of the incident.

The motor scooter was towed from the scene, while the Chrysler was operable and drove from the scene with minimal damage.

As winter rolls into Southern Utah, roads can become slick with rain, snow and ice. Atkin said the best precautions drivers can practice is increasing their following distance and slowing down.

Neither of the two parties involved were issued a citation, and the rider was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance, which Atkin said was most likely a precaution due to the speed at which he was traveling when he hit the other vehicle.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.