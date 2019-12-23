Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Cab of semitractor-trailer is destroyed in a fire on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 35, Washington County, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — The quick actions of police officers in Cedar City prevented a domestic disturbance from escalating any further when they responded to a report involving an alleged assault on a pregnant woman by a boyfriend who threatened others with a knife.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting on state Route 31 in Emery County, after 911 calls reporting a possible drunk driver evolved into a pursuit Saturday evening, authorities say.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 near the Blackridge Exit in Pintura, which closed all southbound travel lanes for nearly 30 minutes as firefighters fought the blaze before it had a chance to spread to nearby vegetation Friday night.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — For the 27th consecutive year, St. George was honored as a Tree City USA community.

Although the distinction was awarded earlier this year, the city joins more than 85 other towns throughout Utah with nearly 68 percent of its population living in one of these special communities.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man already on probation for a previous offense was arrested on multiple warrants after he failed to appear in court on charges related to a 2018 motor-vehicle crash involving a stolen car that crashed into a home, causing more that $50,000 in damage.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.