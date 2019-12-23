Oct. 25, 1934 – Dec. 17, 2019

Janice Tucker Nielson was born Oct. 25, 1934 to Byron Edwin Tucker and Zetta Anderson. She passed away Dec. 17, 2019 in St. George, Utah.

Janice grew up in Ephraim, Utah. She attended Snow College and graduated in 1955. She was sealed to Russell Homer Nielson in the Manti LDS Temple on Sep. 9, 1955. Together they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, until Russell graduated from the University of Utah.

During their marriage, Russell had employment opportunities, which took them to several different cities, which they called home. They bought their first home in Murray, Utah, then on to Scottsdale, Arizona. They then moved to Cypress, California and then on to Pleasanton, California. They settled in Alta Loma, California, in 1977, until 2016 when they moved to Santa Clara, Utah.

Janice’s dream was to teach school. While she was living in Pleasanton, California, she started volunteering at the elementary school close to their home. When her family moved back to Southern, California, she went back to school and received her teaching certificate. She then taught grades 1-3 for 13 years in Fontana, California.

After retiring, Janice continued as a part-time reading specialist, teaching many children how to read, including many of her grandchildren.

Janice loved to read and shared that love with her grandchildren. She read a wide variety of books. She loved the arts. She attended many musicals. She had a part in a play while attending Snow College. She also had a love of travel. She and Russell traveled to many places and took several cruises. They went to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, twice, many cities in Mexico, Hawaii and many others.

Janice had a love for history and wrote multiple biographies of her ancestors.

Janice was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many callings. She had callings in Relief Society, was Primary President and had various callings serving in the young women.

Janice is survived by her loving husband, Russell and her children: Steven (Krista), Kaye (Martin) Schooley, and Michael (Leah); sisters: Molly (Gary) Dolano, and Geneva Cloward. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Byron Tucker.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at the Santa Clara 11th Ward Chapel, 3815 Rachel Dr, Santa Clara, Utah, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held, prior to the services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Santa Clara Cemetery.