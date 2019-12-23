Armed suspects allegedly rob guest at motel on St. George Boulevard

Officers respond to a motel on St. George Boulevard on an alleged robbery of a guest, St. George, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple suspects fled the scene after allegedly committing an armed robbery of a guest staying at a motel in St. George Monday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., several police units responded to the Super 8 motel on St. George Boulevard after a 911 caller reported that a guest was robbed by multiple suspects, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The suspects allegedly brandished at least one weapon during the robbery and then fled from the motel in an SUV that possibly headed south on Interstate 15. Due to a delay in calling authorities, the suspects were no longer in the area when officers arrived.

The manager of the Super 8 motel, Ram — who requested to be identified only by his first name — told St. George News the guest notified the motel office that “he was robbed” just after 9:30 a.m. When the guest told him he had not yet contacted police, Ram said he gave him the phone number to the police department and urged him to call.

“I told (the guest) he had to call and report it to the police right away,” Ram said.

The guest notified the front desk more than 30 minutes after the incident took place, which Ram said “seemed strange.”

The alleged robbery was the first such incident reported at the hotel of which Ram is aware since he started with the motel several years ago.

“Nothing like this has ever happened here before,” he said.

Any further information on the type of weapon and suspects will be released as it becomes available, Atkin said, adding that detectives are currently looking for the suspects. She said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Detectives were dispatched to the motel to process the scene for evidence.

Update 6:30 p.m. with comments from motel management.

