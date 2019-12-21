Dixie State-bound athlete from Enterprise is a general on the court, diamond, track and classroom

ST. GEORGE — Enterprise is a small community of less than 2,000 people according to the 2010 census. The high school competes in Class 2A and is a competitive member of Region 18. Their volleyball team just won the state title, while their football team lost in the quarterfinals. They know athletic success.

This is where Levi Randall comes into the picture. He’s coming off a year in which he won three individual events at the state championships for track & field, his basketball team made it to the state quarterfinals and his baseball team lost in the state championship.

The three-sport athlete bound to play baseball at Dixie State starts off the year with basketball in the winter. He is the point guard, acting as the floor general and serving in a leadership-heavy position.

“I’ve been a three-year starter and that first year was really tough, but then last year and this year I felt like I have really grown up a lot and I’ve become a natural leader on the court,” Randall said when asked about being a leader.

Their basketball team has gone up against two Region 9 teams this season, Crimson Cliffs and Cedar, but Randall said that the talent gap is pretty clear between Enterprise and the St. George schools.

“It’s been tough,” Randall said of their games against Cedar and Crimson Cliffs. “We played those couple of games and those were really tough games for us. They just had more talent than us obviously but it’s been good. Against our 2A competition, we’re probably one of the top schools to have a shot at the state title this year.”

The travel in Class 2A is the hardest part for the athletes. Their closest game is Parowan, which is about an hour and a half drive. That still doesn’t stop people from coming out to support.

It all adds to the small community feel, which is a big plus for Randall.

“The best part is probably just the kids that I play with,” Randall said of the small town. “I’ve grown up with them my whole life and I am friends with all of my teammates. We do stuff on and off the court that you don’t find in other schools.”

That bond is evident not only in basketball, but in all sports.

During basketball season, Randall said he spends about an hour per night hitting in a cage in his backyard. Most of it is just work off a tee, but his dad does come and throw to him sometimes. The focus on baseball — where he is an outfielder for the Wolves —doesn’t really lock in till after basketball season.

In November, Randall signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Dixie State.

“I definitely was one of those under the radar guys,” Randall said of his recruitment. “They were the only ones that offered me actually. I’ve been lucky I guess, blessed, to know the coaching staff for a few years and grow really close with them. They’ve seen me progress through the years and it just kind of worked out that way. It’s super cool being from a small town and signing with a team like Dixie State. It just doesn’t happen very often. It’s been the time of my life.”

When Randall steps on campus next fall, the Trailblazers athletic department will have made the full transition into Division I. They will be a member of the Western Athletic Conference and Randall will be a freshman on the baseball team. He said it was a dream come true to sign with Dixie State.

He will be close enough to home where he can go back, yet he will still be moving away. It’s the best case scenario for Randall.

But before he leaves for college he still has his state titles to defend.

Randall finished first in the 100-meter sprint, the 200-meter sprint and the 4×100 relay last season.

Levi Randall seems to do it all, even in the classroom. He holds a 4.0 GPA and scored a 28 on the ACT. He’s a big math guy and will look to major in accounting at Dixie State.

While being a three-sport athlete and a stand-up student, Randall is also a member of the Enterprise Hope Squad.

The suicide prevention program was established this year at the high school. The Hope Squad will reach out to people they see are struggling or people that might need help and they reach out. Their advisor, also a counselor at the school, said that he has only had a handful of kids come into his office this half of the year.

“Even though you don’t see it personally, just to know that you’re making a difference is pretty cool,” Randall said.

With basketball season just getting into full swing, Randall has a long way to go until he leaves for Dixie State. Be on the lookout for him and his fellow athletes at Enterprise as they continue to perform in Class 2A.

