Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer

November 25, 1933 — December 16, 2019

Nancy passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 86. She was born on Nov. 25, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Donald Whitaker Folsom and Ellen Rose Binns. She was the 5th of five children and grew up in Salt Lake City and in Centerville. Her siblings are Lila Binns Folsom, Marvin Hugh Folsom, Iris Josephine Folsom and Jerry Binns Folsom, all of whom have proceeded her in death. She married Gordon Ernest Weinheimer on June 7, 1961, in the Salt Lake temple.

Nancy’s interests included her church, her family, music, gardening, family history and temple service. Unfortunately, when she was 17, she was in a serious car accident with her sister Lila and sustained back injuries. After this, she suffered with varying degrees of back pain her whole life.

When she started at BYU, she discovered she had a powerful singing voice. She graduated with a degree in vocal performance in 1959. Music is one of Nancy’s great talents and she loved it!

Nancy took some time out from college to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1957 to 1958. She served in the Northwestern States Mission.

After being married in 1961, Nancy and Gordon lived first in Calgary, Canada, for a short time and then in Moses Lake, Washington. In 1963, they moved to South Florida for Gordon to work for the United States Sugar Corporation in Clewiston, Florida. They lived there for 30 years, except for a short time in Belle Glade to begin with. Along the way, they were blessed with five children themselves. The church in Florida was small and struggling so they spent much of their time serving and supporting the church there.

Nancy was a dedicated wife and mother, spending most of her time taking care of her family and their home. She always cooked dinner at night for her family.

Nancy volunteered and helped in various ways in the community, but she spent a lot of her spare time serving in her church. From the day she arrived in Florida, she became the branch organist, a calling she held for 30 years. She served in practically every calling, in every organization. These were the days when these meetings were during the week. Her family lived 30 minutes from the building so it was quite the commitment! She tried to help others with meals and other needs during difficult times. And she always loved to share her singing talent with anyone who asked her.

In 1993, when Gordon retired, Nancy and Gordon moved to Ivins, Utah. She loved singing with the Southwest Symphony Chorale. She participated in many productions (chorale, solo and ensemble) for many years until about 2012, when her health began to decline. She was the alto solo for “He Was Despised” in the “Messiah”.

Nancy also loved her temple service. When she moved to Ivins, she began working in the temple locker room. From May 1996 to Oct. 1997, Nancy and Gordon served a temple mission to the Toronto Canada temple. After this mission, they both served in the temple until 2011, when Nancy had spinal surgery and was no longer able.

For the ending of her life history, Nancy wanted some quotes to be included:

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s learning to dance in the rain.” — Vivian Greene

“I pray that we might treat each other with more kindness, more courtesy, more humility, and patience, and forgiveness.” — Pres. Howard W. Hunter

Nancy is survived by Gordon and her children: Jeana Weinheimer Allen (Eric Allen), Lakeland, FL; Beth Ann Weinheimer Erickson (Jonathan Erickson), Parker, CO; Merrill Gordon Weinheimer (Carrie Phillips Weinheimer), Belton, MO, and Lehi, UT; Craig Burton Weinheimer (Tiffany Peterson Weinheimer), Eagle Mountain, UT; Keith Dallin Weinheimer (Misty Barney Weinheimer), Mount Juliet, TN. Grandchildren include: Heidi Allen Heath, Melissa Allen; Sage Erickson Allen, Adam Erickson, Nathan Erickson, Brooke Erickson; Jade Weinheimer, Seth Weinheimer, Tanner Weinheimer, Aaron Weinheimer, Ryan Weinheimer, Abby Weinheimer; Brayden Weinheimer, Alyssa Weinheimer, Collin Weinheimer; Sean Weinheimer, and Kirsten Weinheimer. The cute great-grandchildren are: Jordan Heath; Luke and Hazel Allen, Lacey and Hannah Erickson; Evalynn Weinheimer.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ivins 8th Ward Chapel, 290 E. 1060 South, Ivins, Utah, A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. at the church. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.