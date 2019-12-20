Letter to the Editor: Humane Society says owners of abandoned foxhound Oscar should’ve called them

Oscar, a foxhound, was found abandoned with a note taped to his fur by a parks employee and taken to the Hurricane City Animal Shelter, Hurricane, Utah, Dec. 16, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Ken Thompson, St. George News

OPINION —I was disheartened to read the story about Oscar, the foxhound, who was abandoned at Grandpa’s Pond in Hurricane with a note duct-taped to his fur. It is illegal to abandon an animal in the state of Utah, and I wanted to clarify appropriate options.

As the advocacy director for the Humane Society of Utah, I take calls from concerned citizens all over our state. Their concerns range from everyday neglect (e.g., a dog left in freezing temperatures overnight without shelter) to more insidious cruelty that I cannot repeat here. Often, callers ask me what I can do to help an animal in their community.

In the case of Oscar, what he needed was a family with the necessary resources to keep him or to responsibly rehome him. At the Humane Society of Utah, we use a Coordinated Entry System to ensure that people with pets who are experiencing a resource or housing crisis are quickly identified, assessed, referred and connected to available resources. Usually, the support needed is advice on how to properly rehome a pet. If a pet owner feels that they cannot provide the necessary care for their pet, we are happy to discuss their options in an honest and compassionate discussion.

A note to the person who abandoned Oscar: Abandonment of an animal is a crime, and it is a crime for a reason. Next time, instead of leaving your frightened, unvaccinated pet tied to a fence where he could fall victim to cruelty or cause a public health crisis, give us a call or call one of the other dozens of shelters and rescues in the state. We are here to help.

Submitted by RACHEL HEATLEY, Advocacy Director, Humane Society of Utah.

