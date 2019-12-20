Kay L. Adams

December 17, 2019

Kay Lee Adams, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Kay was born on August 14, 1929 in St. George, Utah. He was the son of Lee Adams and Phoebe (Linge) Adams. He was married to his life-long companion, Charlotte Smith on Sept. 25, 1948, in the St. George Temple.

Kay was raised in Bunkerville and Logandale, Nevada. After some years of work and of college in both Nevada and Colorado, Kay settled his family down in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked as a land surveyor and was well respected in the civil engineering community of Clark County, Nevada, even serving multiple terms in the elected position of Clark County Surveyor.

After retirement, Kay and Char moved to Hurricane. He loved horses, gardening and reading. He loved his family, and although he could seem stern at first, the older he got, the more everyone discovered just how soft his heart really was.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte; his brother Larry Adams; six of his seven children: Charlene Black, Tom Adams, John Adams, Lisa Traxler, Dan Adams, and Laura Jones; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and by one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sister Louise Doty, his sister Eleanor Jensen, and his son Steven

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hurricane 10th Ward Chapel at 1178 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. A viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will take place immediately after services at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com