No Filter: Seeking adventure in the desert on camel safari

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you have been seeking an exciting and unique adventure for the entire family, a hidden spot just south of Mesquite might be just the encounter you’ve been looking for.

In this episode of “No Filter,” Grady Sinclair and friends take a journey to the desert for an animal adventure they’ll never forget, a ride at Camel Safari.

Watch Grady and friends on a camel safari in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

“I have been waiting a long time to come check this out,” Sinclair said.

Camel Safari’s mission is conservation through education and they hope that through personal encounters with animals, they can inspire visitors to understand and support wildlife conservation.

The 176-acre farm, approximately 60 minutes south of St. George, is home to over 30 camels, a two-toed sloth, a Zedonk, an African-crested porcupine, six-banded armadillos, woolly opossums, llamas and alpacas. They offer a variety of tours, camel rides, camel treks, camel encounters, a VIP tour zookeeper experience and overnight stays.

Camel wrangler Alex Imbach said riding the camels does not harm them in any way. It is a great way to get up close and personal and be immersed in the camel culture.

“We only ride the camels and use the camels that are 100% physically able to do so,” she said, adding that it is actually enjoyable for them. “Some of our camels will literally throw a tantrum if we do not take them on the ride. They will wait by the gate and yell at us to take them out, cause its a form of enrichment. It’s entertaining for them.”

How do camels yell? Do camels actually spit on people? Is it one hump or two and is it really filled with water?

Find out on this week’s episode of “No Filter.”

