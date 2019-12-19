Region 9 girls basketball recap: Cedar, Snow Canyon and Pine View win in 2nd week of region play

Snow Canyon at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Desert Hills did not play a region game this week, so only six Region 9 girls basketball teams were on the tab Wednesday night. On their home court, Cedar took care of Dixie, Snow Canyon beat Canyon View on the road and Pine View went to Crimson Cliffs and got a win.

Cedar City 71, Dixie 34

At Cedar City, the Lady Reds overpowered the Dixie Flyers 71-34 Wednesday night.

Dixie fell behind early on but rallied in the second quarter to narrow the gap to a couple of points.

“They have some good shooters,” Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen said of Dixie. “We talked about that and said we’ve got to make sure we’re there on the catch. I think we were there, but our hands were down. We’ve got to have our hands up and contest it.”

Dixie scored 15 of its 19 first-half points on five 3-pointers, but the Lady Flyers were held to just four field goals in the second half, only one of which was for three points.

Cedar extended its 34-19 halftime lead to 55-28 by the end of the third and then coasted to victory.

Mayci Torgerson led the Lady Reds’ balanced scoring attack with 19 points, while Japrix Weaver added 14, Denim Henkel scored 13 and Samantha Johnston contributed 10.

Dixie was led by sophomore guard Enid Vaifanua’s nine points.

The Lady Reds improved to 5-2 overall with the win, including 2-0 against Region 9 opponents.

After beating Hurricane 56-23 on Dec. 11, the defending 4A state champion Lady Reds went on a three-day road trip against larger schools in northern Utah, defeating 5A Timpanogos 86-33 on Dec. 12, losing to 6A state champion Bingham 46-43 on Dec. 13 and bouncing back to win 65-51 at 6A Copper Hills the next day.

“We wanted to test ourselves and see how we’d do against three of the top teams in the entire state,” Nielsen said. “I was very pleased with our four-game stretch. Obviously, in the state championship you have to win three games in a row, all on the road.”

Next up for the Lady Reds is the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City Dec. 26-28. Cedar is scheduled to play Tooele, Ogden and Stansbury during the three-day invitational. Cedar will then resume region play with a home contest against Desert Hills on Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Lady Flyers dropped to 6-3 with the loss. After beating Canyon View 71-41 at home last week, Dixie went 1-1 at the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Pahrump, Nevada. The Lady Flyers lost its opening game to Pahrump Valley 31-30 on Dec. 12,\ but bounced back to defeat Enterprise 56-47 on Dec. 13 and Wasatch 48-39 on Dec. 14.

Dixie’s next scheduled game is a home contest against Region 9’s Crimson Cliffs on Jan. 8.

— written by Jeff Richards

Snow Canyon 50, Canyon View 38

At Canyon View, the Snow Canyon Warriors built an early lead and held on to defeat the Lady Falcons 50-38 Wednesday night.

The Lady Warriors led 18-11 after one quarter, taking advantage of several Canyon View turnovers. The teams battled evenly during the second quarter, with Snow Canyon still leading by seven at halftime, 26-19.

“We survived a physical game in a tough place to play,” said Snow Canyon head coach Dan Roden, whose team improved to 6-0 overall with the win, including 2-0 in Region 9 play.

“It wasn’t our best game by a long shot, but a win is a win,” Roden added.

Snow Canyon was paced by point guard Tylei Jensen’s 20 points, while fellow guard Olivia Harris added 14.

Leading the way for Canyon View was Erin Robinson, who scored 12 points, while Addison Newman and Ashlyn Banks each contributed 11. Usual starter Harlee Nicoll sat out the game due to a facial injury she sustained while lifting weights earlier. She’s expected to return to action next week.

After playing nonregion games at Kanab on Thursday and at home against Enterprise on Jan. 3, Snow Canyon will resume its Region 9 slate with a game at Pine View on Jan. 8.

Canyon View dropped to 3-4 overall with Wednesday’s loss. The Lady Falcons had most recently defeated Bryce Valley 39-38 at Canyon View on Saturday. Canyon View is next scheduled to face Grantsville, Enterprise and Tooele during the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City Dec. 26-28, after which the Lady Falcons will resume their Region 9 schedule with a home game against Hurricane on Jan. 8.

— written by Jeff Richards

Pine View 66, Crimson Cliffs 20

Pine View traveled to Crimson Cliffs and defeated the Mustangs 66-20.

Read the full recap of the game here.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.