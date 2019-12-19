Zion to resume shuttle services over the holidays

Shuttles parked by the maintenance facility at sunset, Zion National Park, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Teresa Soper, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – For a second year, Zion National Park will be piloting mandatory shuttle service within the park over the holidays.

Shuttles will officially be running from Dec. 22-31 both in the park and the town of Springdale. Shuttle service in the town of Springdale will help visitors make connections within the park and town, reducing vehicular traffic.

Shuttle operation will help relieve parking and traffic congestion experienced in Zion Canyon during the busy holiday season in recent years. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive within the park will be closed to private vehicles and accessible via the shuttle system.

Visitors are urged to prepare for winter conditions during recreational pursuits in and around the park. Stormy winter weather or icy conditions could delay or cancel shuttle operations at any time. Visitors are reminded to prepare for winter driving conditions as they travel over the holiday season.

Shuttle buses will be departing the national park Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m. heading up-canyon to designated trail head stops. The last bus will be returning from the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9) at 5:44 p.m. Shuttles will be running every 10 minutes during peak hours. The in-town, Springdale shuttle services will run from 8:10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Shuttles in town will be running every 15 minutes.

