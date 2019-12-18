Region 9 boys basketball recap: Hurricane wins on last-second shot; Dixie, Pine View, Snow Canyon also win

ST. GEORGE — Every home team won in Tuesday night’s games. Dixie handled Cedar in a very slow game, 45-32; Pine View was able to overcome some early struggles, winning 63-49; and Snow Canyon beat Canyon View, 71-63. The lone tight game was at Hurricane, where the Tigers were able to get a last-second layup to capture the win over Desert Hills, 60-58.

Hurricane 60, Desert Hills 58

At Hurricane, the Tigers made a layup at the buzzer Tuesday night to defeat Desert Hills Thunder, 60-58.

The game was close the whole way, with Hurricane holding a 29-25 edge at halftime and still leading 44-42 at the end of the third. As the final seconds of regulation ticked down, Hurricane had the ball with the score tied.

“Daxton Dayley had the ball with about six seconds to go, and Brandon Langston slashed to the basket and received a pass and hit the game-winning layup with no time left on the clock,” Hurricane head coach Todd Langston told St. George News.

That game-winner proved to be Langston’s only points of the game. Dayley scored 20 to lead the Tigers in scoring, while TJ Minor and Bryce Thomas added 13 apiece and Derek Langston added nine.

Hurricane improves to 5-1 overall with the win, having won all three games against Arizona schools at the Lake Powell Classic last weekend. The Tigers are 1-1 in Region 9 play, their only loss being a 40-37 defeat at Cedar on Dec. 10. Hurricane next plays a nonregion game at Richfield on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Thunder dropped to 2-4 overall, 0-2 in region play with the loss. Desert Hills is scheduled to participate in a weekend tournament at Dixie State University Dec. 19-21, where the Thunder will face Logan, Westlake and Payson in successive nonregion contests.

— written by Jeff Richards

Dixie 45, Cedar 32

The game was very slow paced and low scoring, with the score being only 8-5 after the first quarter. The pace of the game stayed rather consistent throughout, but Dixie was able to pull away in the second half to win 45-32.

Read the full recap of the game here.

Pine View 63, Crimson Cliffs 49

The game was back and forth in the first quarter, but Crimson exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 19-13 to take the lead 30-26 at halftime.

In the second half, Pine View locked in on defense and held the Mustangs to only 19 points. On the other side of things, the Panther offense played a big part in the push toward a double-digit win. They scored 37 of their points in the second half and extended their lead.

The biggest area of emphasis was the three-point shot. Crimson shoots the ball from deep on a regular basis, and Pine View was able to limit them to 5-20 from beyond the arc and 25%.

Jared Koller had a team high 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Taiven Shepard had 15 points and Ryan Hopper had 10 points. It was a great game for Hopper, who missed some practices due to illness prior to the game.

Crimson Cliffs only had two players in double figures for scoring. Trei Rockhill finished with 14, while Danny Wade had 10. It was a tough shooting night for Crimson overall, shooting only 36% from the field.

Both the Panthers and the Mustangs will participate in the Coach Walker Memorial classic at Dixie State on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After those games the two teams will break till Jan. 7 when region play continues.

Snow Canyon 71, Canyon View 63

Two winless teams in Region 9 met on Tuesday at Snow Canyon, with the home team coming out on top. Snow Canyon jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter and led by 14 at halftime. The Falcons then outscored the Warriors in the final two quarters, but it was not enough.

Lyman Simmons had 19 points, and Cole Warner had 15 points in the winning effort. The Falcons leading scorer was Jaxon Jorgenson with 24 and Trevor Farrow was behind him with 13 points.

Canyon View has back-to-back games on Dec. 19 and 20, followed by a break before playing in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic at Cedar High following Christmas on Dec. 26, 27 and 28.

For Snow Canyon, they play Richfield on Dec. 20 and Capistrano Valley Christian on Dec. 26.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.