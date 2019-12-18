Blooming in the Desert: Exploring the majestic red rocks of the 52-acre Pioneer Park

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you have been looking for a place to explore the majestic beauty of Southern Utah’s red rock desert, St. George’s Pioneer Park is one of the area’s most undervalued gems.

In this episode of “Blooming in the Desert,” Caitlin Skillings and the moms head out for a hike and some fun with the little ones and discover everything the park has to offer.

“There’s hiking and climbing and so much exploring,” Skillings said.

Learn more tips for having fun at St. George’s Pioneer Park in this episode of “Blooming in the Desert” in the media player above

With spectacular views of downtown, Pine Valley mountain and Zion National Park, the 52-acre park above St. George has been called a rock climber’s paradise. Positioned on the border of the ruggedly beautiful Red Cliffs Desert Reserve with an abundance of flora and fauna, Pioneer Park features several hiking trails, picnic areas, a historical pioneer cabin, a Boy Scout cave and an amphitheater with fire pit.

“Pioneer Park isn’t your typical park, but it’s just as convenient as all the other parks in town,” Skillings said, adding that there are a lot of cool features like unique rock formations and places for bouldering and rappelling. She suggests spending plenty of time exploring and finding places for the kids to take some fun pictures.

“This is such a great place for you to come and enjoy the sunrise and sunset,” she said. “It’s great for you to come with all your friends and your kids, or you can come have a romantic night up here with your partner.”

In this episode’s “adventure tips,” the gang advises pushing yourself to try new things but also to make sure to be careful while running around, as there are several large cliffs throughout the area.

Here is a map to Pioneer Park:

