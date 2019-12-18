TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | December 20 – December 25
Art
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: Free | Location: 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 4-7 p.m. | Winter Solstice Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Light the Night | Admission: $10 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: $35 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, noon | Patio Decorating Contest | Admission: Free | Location: The Falls at Mesa Point Apartments, 368 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 5:30 p.m. | Acting 101 Workshop | Admission: $85 per month | Location: Haute Monde Agency.
- Wednesday, Christmas, 6-7:30 p.m. | Chinese Language for Beginners | Admission: $70 | Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Wednesday, Christmas, 6-8:30 p.m. | Acting 101 for Youth | Admission: $85 per month | Location: Haute Monde Agency.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Intro to Muscle Testing | Admission: Various | Location: 2202 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:15-7:15 p.m. | Self Love Club First Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East, Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Meet Ashley Jolin in St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Afogat West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-2 p.m. | Wild West Show! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Nutcracker Ballet | Admission: Various | Location: Desert Hills High School, 5301 S. Mcclintock St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Savior of the World | Admission: $10 | Location: Conference Center in Temple Square, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Laughing All the Way. St. George – New Matinee | Admission: $30-35 | Location: 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. PST | Mayhem in Mesquite XVIII | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Home for the Holidays | Admission: $10 advance, $15 day of show | Location: Improv Dixie, 2214 N. 100o East, St. George.
Family
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 6-7 p.m. | Christmas Eve Service | Admission: Free | Location: 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Polar Express party for Kids! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | North Pole Express at Thunder Junction | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Mallfest | Admission: Free | Location: 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | A Very Merry Christmas With Santa | Admission: Free | Location: ERA Realty, 259 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5 p.m. | Chanukah | Admission: Free | Location: 37 W. 1965 South, Washington.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. | Pre-Cooked Christmas Dinner | Admission: Various | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 4-8 p.m. | Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet | Admission: Various | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Wednesday, Christmas, 9 a.m. to noon | Christmas Breakfast | Admission: $15 adult, $10 child | Location: BNBSWISS, LLC, 436 S. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.
- Wednesday, Christmas, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. PST | Christmas Day Dining Specials | Admission: Various | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 2-3 p.m. | Stress Fighting Foods | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | Breakfast with Santa | Admission: $10 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 3-10 p.m. | Merry Christmas Cookie Party | Admission: Free | Location: Kat’s Meow Grooming, 464 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
Music
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | FREE Christmas Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Gentry Music & Arts, 771 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Master Singers – Who Is He In Yonder Stall? | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Live Music W/ Jackson Republic | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | TRINITY | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon | Remembering Christmas, A Story Of Gathering In Faith | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Tami Creamer & Ed Tracey – A Christmas Evening with Tami and Ed | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | A Christmas Suite for Classical Guitar & Violin | Admission: $25 | Location: The Room at the Square, 175 W. 900 South, Space 10, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Casey Lofthouse & Friends Country Christmas | Admission: $5 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Adam Record – Still, still, still | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 2-7 p.m. | Mike’s 14th Annual Christmas Eve Party! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Thursday, 6 p.m., through Friday, 9 a.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St., Suite 3, Cedar City.
- Friday, 11 a.m., through Saturday, 10 p.m. | Friends And Family Christmas Special | Admission: Various | Location: Smash Labs, 175 W. 900 South, Suite 12, St. George.
- Friday, 4-6 p.m. | 20th Anniversary Holiday Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Visit Cedar City, 581 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | GET UGLY Sweater Party! | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Tuesday, Christmas Eve, 6 p.m. to midnight | Tuesday Country Dancing | Admission: $15 membership | Location: Heart of Country Swing, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Run Run Reindeer | Admission: Various | Location: Ivins City Park, Ivins.
