‘Make a merry wish come true,’ Toys for Tots donations now being accepted at Spilsbury Mortuary

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — There are still many children in Southern Utah in need of gifts to open on Christmas morning, and Spilsbury Mortuary is asking for the community’s help to make sure every kid wakes up with a smile.

The annual toy drive, held in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation, began in November and continues through Dec. 20. Everyone is welcome to drop off donations in the lobby of Spilsbury Mortuary’s St. George location at 110 S. Bluff St.

Connie Zdunich, outreach coordinator for Spilsbury Mortuary, told St. George News they are always looking for ways to help the community. She said they were excited to once again join the Marine Corps in their efforts to help Southern Utah’s less fortunate.

In 2018, the Toys for Tots program supported 3,842 children locally and distributed 13,731 toys.

“We’re just excited to be able to be a part of it and help make a merry wish come true for some of our little ones in the area,” Zdunich said. “It’s children, it’s Christmas and it’s exciting. There is a lot of need in Washington County, and it’s a very worthwhile cause.”

Nothing can replace the look on a child’s face Christmas morning when they wake up to find presents stacked under the tree, and Zdunich said she hopes everyone in the community can reach deep into their well of Christmas spirit and help Spilsbury Mortuary share joy and love again this year.

“Nothing gives you a smile more than doing something for somebody else.”

Donations should not be gift wrapped and preferably be new, although slightly used stuffed animals and books are welcome. Gifts cards are also accepted.

When you donate to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, you are giving less fortunate children hope and a “reason to believe in their future,” the organization’s local website states.

For those looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of going out to purchase a toy, monetary donations can be made online from the comfort of your own home and computer. These donations are used when toy shortfalls are identified in some of the age groups and genders. Over 97% of donations go directly to their mission of providing gifts to less fortunate children.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Spilsbury Mortuary St. George location | Address: 110 S. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-673-2454 | Website.

Hurricane location | Address: 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-635-2212.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.