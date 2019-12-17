Kathleen Roche

December 17, 2019

December 16, 2019

On Dec. 16, 2019, Kathleen Ann Roche passed away peacefully surrounded by many loved ones.

She is survived by her three siblings, Danny and Trudy Carter, David and Nancy Carter Theobald and Frank and Susie Carter; her six children, Tobi Lynne Payne, Angie Roche Evans, Ronald Justin and Jaime Akers Payne, Suzanne Roche, Rebecca Roche and Ricky Ray Roche, Jr.; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wildon J. and Anna Mae Cook Carter; her brother, Wildon Paul Carter and grandson Elijah Payne.

Services in her remembrance will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 166 S. Main Street, St. George.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com

