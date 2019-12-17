Here’s what’s being built on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive

Worker from various construction companies prep the location for Maverik's next gas station on the corner of West Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive. St. George, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 | Photo by David Louis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Maverik, the largest independent fuel marketer in the intermountain west, continues to grow, adding a new location on Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive in St. George.

With 300 locations in 11 states, including more than 10 in and around St. George, five in Cedar City and two in Mesquite, it is no surprise the company has an eye on continued expansion.

Mayor Jon Pike, along with many local residents, has noticed Maverik has been “pretty aggressive” in this area. They are currently in the process of building their newest location in the area at the corner of West Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive.

“The company has built three fairly new locations in St. George over just the past couple of years,” Pike said. “It’s not a surprise to me that they are looking at other locations. I think they’ve done well here and will continue to be very successful.”

Maverik was founded in 1928 when a 20-year-old entrepreneur opened a two-pump gas station in Afton, Wyoming with the money he earned from renting roller skates.

The expansion of Maverik locally is the tip of the iceberg in potential economic development.

“From what we can tell there will be other commercial developments including retail, fast food restaurants and not-so-fast food establishments coming to St. George,” Pike said. “There’s a lot going on and a lot in the planning stages for the next couple of years.”

With growth, there are benefits to the city’s tax base. Additional sales tax revenue and property taxes are two key components to the city’s budget.

“We also have impact fees that help to a large percentage fund the growth that we are experiencing,” Pike added. “We are not necessarily trying to push growth. We have a general plan that makes sure we have things right … and everything is well thought out.”

Next year the city will update its master plan to ensure there is “smart” growth taking place throughout the area.

Maverik corporate offices could not be reached for comment.

