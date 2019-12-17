You’re never just another number at Desert Pain Specialists

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you have ever walked into a doctor’s office and felt like nothing more than the next transaction, you are not alone.

At Desert Pain Specialists — Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team — they understand the importance of fostering patient relationships with their providers.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have walked into my office and told me that they have felt like they were just a number in a doctor’s office,” Dr. Rachel Allen said, adding that it’s certainly not the case for her. “You are my No. 1.”

Getting to know their clients and developing better relationships is vital to their mission at Desert Pain Specialists — a mission to better meet the needs of the patient, understand their concerns and come up with a treatment plan that is best suited for them and their families.

Allen’s colleague at the clinic, Dr. Joseph Court Empey, has been serving Southern Utah for over 10 years, and he said he loves finding solutions to help his patients. One question he said he receives almost daily is about new ways to treat back pain.

“My best advice is to strengthen your core,” he said. “Use exercises such as planks and bird dogs to strengthen your abdomen and back muscles to save the pressure on your discs.”

All of the staff at Desert Pain Specialists appreciate the trust the community has given them to care for their loved ones. They continue to learn new ways to answer the patients’ medical needs.

“I want to make you feel as comfortable and valued as possible,” Allen said.

For more information, follow Desert Pain Specialists on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website.

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. The doctors and the entire staff are dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain. Their state-of-the-art facility in St. George, Utah, allows them to offer unmatched quality of care for their patients.

Desert Pain Specialists is located in the new Riverfront Medical Center, 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301 in St. George. The team has additional offices at 1760 N. Main St. in Cedar City and 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600, in Mesquite, Nevada.

Resources

Desert Pain Specialists | Telephone: 435-216-7000 | Email: contact@desertpainspecialists.com | Website.

Locations: St. George: 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301. Cedar City: 1760 N. Main St. Mesquite, Nevada: 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600.



