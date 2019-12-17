The Force is strong at St. George Dental Care; dentists rent 2 theaters for patients to see ‘Star Wars’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Force has been strong at St. George Dental Care all December, and as part of this, dental Jedi masters Dan and Tyler Utley wanted the community to have an extra great time when “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premieres this week.

For the past four years, the father and son dentists have been taking their patients out to the movies as a way to thank them for their continued support, and it is fast becoming a cherished tradition. This year, the team is headed to one of their all-time favorite cinematic franchises: “Star Wars.”

“We want to show our patients how much we appreciate them and their patronage,” Charlie Hahl, office manager at St. George Dental Care, told St. George News.

The doctors rented out two movie theaters for Dec. 21 and have given out free tickets to join the fun as thanks to patients who scheduled an appointment during a given time frame.

“The doctors are great,” Hahl said. “They dress up and try to make a party out of it.”

Giving back to patients is who they are at St. George Dental Care, Hahl said, and they just want to make the day special for everybody. As such, the event will also include some cool giveaways.

St. George Dental Care treats patients of all ages and is committed to delivering the highest quality dental care, using state-of-the-art dental equipment.

They are also cosmetic dentists and offer a variety of services, including checkups, teeth cleanings, crowns, veneers and more.

St. George Dental Care is located at 444 E. Tabernacle St. and is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m., and Friday by appointment.

To schedule a consultation, call 435-465-3211 or go online.

