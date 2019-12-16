Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A makeshift memorial for Antonio Mendoza placed outside the In-and-Out in Washington City on Dec. 15, 2019. Mendoza lost his life after an SUV crashed into the restaurant the day before. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

WASHINGTON CITY — A Las Vegas man has died as a result of Saturday’s SUV crash into the In-N-Out Burger in Washington City. Authorities confirmed Sunday that Antonio Mendoza, who was inside the restaurant when a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse SUV crashed into the side of the building, died due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Read complete story here.

SPRINGDALE — An attack on a deer prompted police to issue an alert Saturday afternoon that a mountain lion was getting close to the Springdale town area.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Crimson Cliffs is the newest member of the Washington County School District and with a new school comes the ability to create traditions from the ground up.

That is the goal of the student body at Crimson Cliffs High School with a lip dub they recorded on Dec. 4.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office is starting operations to gather and remove excess wild horses in the North Hills Joint Management Area that is located west of Enterprise and jointly managed by the BLM and U.S. Forest Service.

Read complete story here.

SOUTHERN UTAH — After a warm breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs, sheriff’s deputies, troopers and first responders from all over Washington and Iron County escorted 201 kids to Walmart and Target for a Christmas shopping adventure.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.