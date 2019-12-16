Amateur MMA fighters converge in Mesquite this weekend to battle it out

Amateur MMA fighters Tyler Madl and Jared Brown battle it out during a "Mayhem in Mesquite" match, Aug. 19, 2019, Mesquite, Nevada | File photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming will be wrapping up its mixed martial arts amateur fighting championship events of 2019 with “Mayhem in Mesquite XVIII” this Saturday inside the events center at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino.

In partnership with Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA, the fight card will feature fighters from gyms in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan.

The weekend will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. with fighter weigh-ins in the grand ballroom and live radio remotes featuring Southern Utah stations KONY, The Hawk, 96X and Juan Radio. Following the weigh-ins, Trinity Tribute to Foreigner, Styx and Journey will take to the CasaBlanca Showroom for a concert at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, the CasaBlanca Event Center will open its doors open at 6 p.m., and fights will begin at 7 p.m. Once the fighters receive their championship belts, the official Mayhem in Mesquite after-party will begin at 9:30 p.m. with DJ Number Juan in the CasaBlanca Showroom. General Admission tickets are $15 and VIP Seating tickets, with quick access to bar and cocktail service, are $30.

To purchase tickets and for more information on Mayhem in Mesquite XVIII, click here or call 800-585-3737. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

