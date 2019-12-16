Pipe Spring National Monument to no longer accept cash in the new year

The front desk at the Pipe Spring Visitor Center, Pipe Spring National Monument, Arizona, date unspecified Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Starting next year, Pipe Spring National Monument in Arizona will no longer accept cash or checks for park entrance fees and international pass purchases, according to the National Park Service.

The Park Service announced earlier this month that Pipe Spring will only accept credit and debit cards starting Jan. 2.

American Express, Master Card, Visa, Discover and Diners International will be accepted. Recreation passes will also continue to be honored for entrance fees, according to the NPS.

Visitors can still use cash or checks for entrance fees or an interagency annual pass at the Zion Forever Project bookstore located in the Visitor Center building at Pipe Spring.

“Switching over to charge cards only greatly reduces the amount of liability, time and overhead needed to run park fee programs, allowing more of the fees collected to be used on projects and programs that enhance the visitor’s experience at Pipe Spring,” the NPS said in a statement announcing the policy change.

Pipe Spring National Monument is located on state Route 389 in Arizona 18 miles southeast of Colorado City.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.