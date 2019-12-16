Joan Diamond

December 16, 2019

October 13, 1931 — December 9, 2019

Joan Delores Diamond, age 88, passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by her family on Dec. 9, 2019, in St. George, Utah.  She was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Los Angeles, California to Garnet and Maxwell Galloway. She married her sweetheart, David on Nov. 3, 1954, in Riverside, California and together raised six children. They were always very proud of their children and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Being raised by a Master Sergeant, it was only natural she would choose to enlist in the Air Force herself. Alongside her husband, they served in England, Florida, California and then settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where they lived over 50 years. They were both very proud to be veterans. 

Joan is survived by her five children: Debbie (Bobby), Richard (Cheryl), Janet, Rob (Candy) and David (Nancy). She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, David; her daughter Karen; two grandchildren, David and Pam; her brother, Jimmy; and parents, Garnet and Maxwell Galloway. 

Joan was an avid sports fan, especially enjoyed watching the LA Dodgers and Lakers with her family. She also enjoyed playing bingo while living in Las Vegas. 

She will be remembered most by her heartfelt devotion to her family and her kind and generous way and will be missed by all who knew her.  

A visitation will be held in St. George on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 form 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com

