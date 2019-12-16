Conflicting statements, broken traffic lights follow a 2-minivan collision on South Dixie Drive

Written by Cody Blowers
December 16, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash knocked out traffic lights after one of the vehicles crashed into a large electrical box with enough force to lift the box and the concrete foundation Monday morning.

Honda minivan and a Ford minivan are heavily damaged in a two-vehicle crash t the intersection of South Dixie Drive and West 600, St. George, Utah, Dec. 16, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

At 11:20 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of South Dixie Drive and 600 West involving a white Honda Odyssey and a white Ford minivan. Officers arrived to find the Ford smashed into an electrical box on the east corner of the intersection, while the Honda was in the middle of the Dixie Drive partially blocking both northbound lanes of travel.

The damage to the electrical box disabled the traffic lights as officers and fire department personnel assisted in directing traffic until repair crews arrived to restore the lights.

The driver of the Ford reported pain in his chest, likely caused by the airbags when they deployed, while the woman driving the Honda sustained a cut to her hand. Neither driver was transported to the hospital, however, as the injuries were minor, St. George Police Officer Jace Hutchings said.

At the time of the crash, the Ford van was heading south on Dixie Drive, while the Honda, which was heading north, was waiting to turn left onto 600 West.

From there, Hutchings said, officers were unable to determine exactly what took place due to conflicting witness statements provided at the scene.

“There were conflicting statements that made it difficult to assess if one of the drivers ran a red light or if the Honda turned into the Ford,” Hutchins said. “We just don’t know at this point.”

As such, no citations were issued. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were subsequently towed from the roadway.

According to a witness at the scene, the Ford “Crumbl” van belongs to one of the franchise locations in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A St. George Energy Services work crew was immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the damage and begin repairs on the transformer box. The box had been lifted off of its concrete foundation and pushed forward upon impact, which pushed the computerized equipment into the doors located at the front of the box.

