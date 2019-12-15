Las Vegas man dies in wake of Washington City In-N-Out Burger crash

According to Washington City Police, a Las Vegas man died after succumbing to injuries sustained resulting from an SUV crashing into the wall of a nearby In-N-Out restaurant. Washington City, Utah, Dec. 14, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A Las Vegas man has died as a result of Saturday’s SUV crash into the In-N-Out Burger in Washington City.

Authorities confirmed Sunday that Antonio Mendoza, who was inside the restaurant when a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse SUV crashed into the side of the building, died due to injuries sustained in the incident.

“Mendoza was seated inside the restaurant where the vehicle collided,” Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said in a press release.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 832 Telegraph St. in the parking lot shared by In-N-Out, Bed Bath & Beyond and several other businesses.

Initially, it was reported that the SUV, driven by an elderly man who also had his wife in the vehicle, had hit a pedestrian in the parking lot and then accelerated toward and into the In-N-Out, smashing in the side of the building.

Mendoza and at least three others were on the other side of the wall when the SUV crashed through it.

Klotz said Saturday that it was believed the SUV’s driver may have mistaken the gas pedal for the brake when the vehicle sped toward the restaurant.

Mendoza and another individual from inside the restaurant were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, as were the elderly couple in the SUV. Three others self-transported to the hospital, according to the Washington City Police Department.

“We send our condolences to the Mendoza family, and hope for a full recovery to the others involved,” Klotz said.

The investigation is ongoing and Washington City Police ask that any witnesses to the event who have not already provided a statement contact them at 435-986-1515.

