First class of students at Crimson Cliffs High look to lip dub to launch school traditions and unity

ST. GEORGE — Crimson Cliffs is the newest member of the Washington County School District and with a new school comes the ability to create traditions from the ground up.

That is the goal of the student body at Crimson Cliffs High School with a lip dub they recorded on Dec. 4. They are hoping their lip dub — a lip synching to music recorded on video — will become a tradition that can carry on from year to year.

“I think what really made it work well was the students’ participation,” Mustang hype chair Williams Fulton said. “Based on the success of how hyped and how heavy the school spirit was inside the gym afterwards, it is for sure something we are looking into doing next year.”

School spirit was a challenge for Crimson Cliffs after they experienced trouble with their turf field, which forced them to play all of their home games at different sites. Some schools might have taken a hit in school spirit as a result of the travel to the various “home” games, but Fulton said that it just grew the student body closer.

“We got the motto that every game is a home game and we just lived by that whether or not we were in Hurricane, Desert Hills or Dixie,” Fulton said. “Wherever we were, it was a home game.”

With basketball season almost in full swing the student body, also had a walk out for the Mustangs’ first home game against Enterprise. The student section met in the auxiliary gym and then came in as a group to the basketball game.

They hope to set traditions that will last and set the tone for this year and years to come.

“We’re not walking in any footprints here, we’re setting the footprints,” Fulton said. “It’s awesome, we’re able to lead and we’re on no prior traditions so the world is our oyster truly. We can do whatever we want to do and so far it’s been really successful.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.