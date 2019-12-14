SUV crashes into Washington City In-N-Out, 4 transported to hospital

ST. GEORGE — An afternoon at In-N-Out in Washington City was violently interrupted Saturday when an SUV plowed into the side of the building, resulting in injuries inside the restaurant and the vehicle.

Around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the shopping center — where Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, In-N-Out and other businesses are located on Telegraph Street — an elderly couple had just gotten into their 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and were heading south toward In-N-Out when the SUV struck a pedestrian, Washington City Lt. Kory Klotz said.

“Witnesses said the pedestrian brushed it off … but the driver of the vehicle, the elderly male, appears to have panicked,” Klotz said, adding witnesses said the elderly man seemed to freeze up.

The driver may have meant to stop, but instead of hitting the brake, he hit the gas instead, he said.

“He accelerated south into the In-N-Out building itself, right there on the north side,” Klotz said.

The front of the SUV smashed part of the wall inward and destroyed some seating inside where a handful of In-N-Out patrons had been eating.

At least four people were hit, Klotz said.

Two of the patrons were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with injuries. The elderly couple inside the SUV were also injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance, he said.

The pedestrian who had originally been struck by the SUV drove themselves to the hospital for a precautionary examination.

Klotz was unable to confirm the extent of the injuries sustained by those involved in the incident.

As the incident is presently under investigation, no citations have been issued yet, though are likely pending, Klotz said.

Upon the initial encounter with the driver, he did not appear to be impaired in any way that police could see. However, there will be additional tests done at the hospital, he said.

In-N-Out closed for the day following the crash and a city building inspector and a person sent from In-N-Out corporate will inspect the building’s structural stability, Klotz said.

Following the crash, a handful of people walked up to police and employees outside, in view of the wreck, asking if In-N-Out was still open. They subsequently turned away with the news it was not.

