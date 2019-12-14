Winter weather advisory issued for Southern Utah mountains

Winter driving in Utah, date, location not specified | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the five-county region Saturday afternoon that runs through late Sunday morning.

The advisory covers the Southern Utah mountains and will be in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday and predicts a possible snowfall of 5-9 inches overnight and into the morning.

Impacted areas includes parts of Garfield, Iron, Beaver, Kane, Washington, Piute and Wayne counties.

Motorists are advised to plan on difficult travel through Sunday morning.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter.

For winter road conditions, visit the Utah Department of Transportation website or dial 511.

