Suspected mountain lion attack prompts warning for Springdale residents

Cougar photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — An attack on a deer prompted police to issue an alert Saturday afternoon that a mountain lion was getting close to the Springdale town area.

Springdale Police said a resident near Gifford Park Drive reported finding a deer that had been attacked.

“There were signs of the deer that looked like a predator attack,”Springdale Officer Britt Ballard told St. George News. “Mountain lions will usually come back after a kill.”

While police continue to investigate, Springdale residents have been advised to try to keep pets indoors, especially at night.

Game cameras have been set up in the area and police are working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Springdale was holding its 10th Annual Light Parade Saturday night. Even though the parade’s starting point of Canyon Springs Drive and Zion Park Boulevard was within two blocks of the site of the attack, Ballard said the alert did not interfere with the parade.

“We have more officers than we usually have for the parade,” Ballard said. “It’s just the normal precaution. If you have small pets best to keep them indoors. We just want people to be aware.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.