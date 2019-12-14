Suspected mountain lion attack prompts warning for Springdale residents

Written by Chris Reed
December 14, 2019
Cougar photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — An attack on a deer prompted police to issue an alert Saturday afternoon that a mountain lion was getting close to the Springdale town area.

An apparent mountain lion attack has prompted a warning for Springdale residents Saturday night, but the 10th Annual Parade of Lights will go on. | Stock photo by Getty Images

Springdale Police said a resident near Gifford Park Drive reported finding a deer that had been attacked.

“There were signs of the deer that looked like a predator attack,”Springdale Officer Britt Ballard told St. George News. “Mountain lions will usually come back after a kill.”

While police continue to investigate, Springdale residents have been advised to try to keep pets indoors, especially at night.

Game cameras have been set up in the area and police are working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Springdale was holding its 10th Annual Light Parade Saturday night. Even though the parade’s starting point of Canyon Springs Drive and Zion Park Boulevard was within two blocks of the site of the attack, Ballard said the alert did not interfere with the parade.

“We have more officers than we usually have for the parade,” Ballard said. “It’s just the normal precaution. If you have small pets best to keep them indoors. We just want people to be aware.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.

Email: creed@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!