Utah State Legislature passes tax overhaul bill in special session

The Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah, March 8, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill in a special session that overhauls the tax code.

According to a report from Fox13Now, the Utah State Senate voted 20 to 7 in support of the bill, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it. The House of Representatives voted 43 to 27. On a concurrence vote, one lawmaker left and the Senate lost its two-thirds majority with a 19-7 vote.

The lack of a two-thirds majority means the bill could be subject to a citizen referendum.

Speaking to reporters after the special session, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said he did not believe that anyone would seek to undo it — not with roughly $240 million in tax cuts offered to Utahns.

“I’m glad we fixed our structural imbalance,” Wilson said. “We provided a sizable tax cut to the citizens.”

The Speaker said Gov. Gary Herbert has signaled he will sign the bill, with tax cuts slated to begin Jan. 1.

The bill includes:

A $160 million income tax cut.

A sales tax on some services, including streaming media, dating services, ride shares, towing and parking lots, college sports tickets and pet boarding and grooming.

Restoring the earned income tax credit.

Hiking the sales tax on food and groceries – but repealing the tax on feminine hygiene products).

Offering “pre-bates” for low-income people on the grocery tax and adding a dependent credit.

Raising some taxes on fuel.

An income tax credit on Social Security.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station