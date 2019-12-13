Utah State Legislature passes tax overhaul bill in special session

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill in a special session that overhauls the tax code.
According to a report from Fox13Now, the Utah State Senate voted 20 to 7 in support of the bill, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it. The House of Representatives voted 43 to 27. On a concurrence vote, one lawmaker left and the Senate lost its two-thirds majority with a 19-7 vote.
The lack of a two-thirds majority means the bill could be subject to a citizen referendum.
Speaking to reporters after the special session, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said he did not believe that anyone would seek to undo it — not with roughly $240 million in tax cuts offered to Utahns.
“I’m glad we fixed our structural imbalance,” Wilson said. “We provided a sizable tax cut to the citizens.”
The Speaker said Gov. Gary Herbert has signaled he will sign the bill, with tax cuts slated to begin Jan. 1.
The bill includes:
- A $160 million income tax cut.
- A sales tax on some services, including streaming media, dating services, ride shares, towing and parking lots, college sports tickets and pet boarding and grooming.
- Restoring the earned income tax credit.
- Hiking the sales tax on food and groceries – but repealing the tax on feminine hygiene products).
- Offering “pre-bates” for low-income people on the grocery tax and adding a dependent credit.
- Raising some taxes on fuel.
- An income tax credit on Social Security.
