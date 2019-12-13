Utah State Legislature passes tax overhaul bill in special session

Written by Fox13Now.com
December 13, 2019
The Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah, March 8, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill in a special session that overhauls the tax code.

According to a report from Fox13Now, the Utah State Senate voted 20 to 7 in support of the bill, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it.  The House of Representatives voted 43 to 27. On a concurrence vote, one lawmaker left and the Senate lost its two-thirds majority with a 19-7 vote.

The lack of a two-thirds majority means the bill could be subject to a citizen referendum.

Speaking to reporters after the special session, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said he did not believe that anyone would seek to undo it — not with roughly $240 million in tax cuts offered to Utahns.

“I’m glad we fixed our structural imbalance,” Wilson said. “We provided a sizable tax cut to the citizens.”

The Speaker said Gov. Gary Herbert has signaled he will sign the bill, with tax cuts slated to begin Jan. 1.

The bill includes:

  • A $160 million income tax cut.
  • A sales tax on some services, including streaming media, dating services, ride shares, towing and parking lots, college sports tickets and pet boarding and grooming.
  • Restoring the earned income tax credit.
  • Hiking the sales tax on food and groceries – but repealing the tax on feminine hygiene products).
  • Offering “pre-bates” for low-income people on the grocery tax and adding a dependent credit.
  • Raising some taxes on fuel.
  • An income tax credit on Social Security.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fox 13 News broadcasts on KSTU-13 out of Salt Lake City with news and other content published on Fox13now.com. Fox13Now news reports are published with permission of Fox13Now.

