What’s on the Menu: Great Harvest Bread Company | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The smell of fresh rolls coming out of the oven has a way of bringing back childhood memories and making a person happy, but biting into a warm roll is the best feeling ever.

On this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke brings his friend Ginger Nelson to try out the “freshest and most flavorful baked goods” he has ever tasted at locally-owned Great Harvest Bread Company.

Join Sheldon and Ginger in the magic of Great Harvest Bread Company on Episode 49 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

For almost 28 years, Great Harvest has been using traditional methods of baking to create breads that are one-of-a kind, simple, wholesome and delicious. They believe that baking from scratch — the way our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did — is “the way it ought to be,” and to this day, they mill 100% whole grain flour in the store every day.

Demke said he loves coming to the store and is always fascinated to see everyone rolling the dough, putting it in the huge oven and then watching everything pop out.

“You watch them do it right here. I love it.”

Nelson called their cinnamon rolls “amazing.”

“They’re the size of my face,” she said. “And all the sauce inside of it was perfect. Everything about it was so good. The raspberry is just delicious, and it just tastes like all of my dreams are coming true. It’s really, really good.”

Besides the sweet treats, Demke and Nelson also sampled their sandwich offerings and other baked goods.

One thing you can count on, Demke said, is that everything at Great Harvest feels like home.

Great Harvest Bread Company | Website | Facebook

Locations: Boulevard Store, 140 N. 400 West, Suite A-1, St. George (click for map). Desert Hills Store, 922 E. Brigham Road, Bldg. 6, St. George.

Hours: Boulevard Store, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Desert Hills Store, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Telephone: Boulevard Store, 435-674-2952. Desert Hills Store, 435-674-1952.

