St. George Car Wash celebrates silver anniversary with special offers

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Celebrating 25 years of serving residents from all over Southern Utah, St. George Car Wash has a special offer for the community just in time for Christmas.

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers for a great 25 years,” Lauretta Sechrest, president of St. George Car Wash, told St. George News.

Located at 1182 S. Bluff St., the family-owned car wash has built a large following of loyal customers over the years by delivering the fastest, highest quality full-service car wash and detail service possible – and always with a smile.

Sechrest said their relationships with customers are as important as caring for their vehicles, and to celebrate their milestone silver anniversary, they wanted to show their gratitude to their clients and reward them with deals that will have them smiling all next year.

Discount coupon books, offering savings of $5 each on 10 future car washes, are now available on the company’s website and in their store. Since this is the only time of year the coupon books are on sale, Sechrest said they make great Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers. Customers can purchase as many as they want until the end of 2019, and they never expire. St. George Car Wash also has gift cards available for individual services like detailing.

It’s a way to thank their customers for so many wonderful years of support, Sechrest said, adding that she looks forward to many more years.

Since the day they first opened, St. George Car Wash has focused on quality, customer satisfaction and innovation. Today the company has multiple offerings that require certification by professional installers which are beyond the scope of most car washes and detailers.

The full-service car wash offers three types of washes, from a regular car wash up to their Ultimate wash, which was just added this year as a result of the purchase of specialty equipment. All full-service washes include a spotless wash and complete interior vacuum, finishing with a small army of employees wiping down the dash and cleaning the windows inside and out until they sparkle.

“This is a full-service car wash,” Sechrest said. “We take care of everything for you.”

In addition to the coupon books and gift cards, anyone who comes in for a car wash, purchases a detail or buys a coupon book before Dec. 23 will be entered in a drawing for a grand prize of free car washes for a year and one free detail with ceramic coating. Winners will be notified by phone or email Dec. 23.

Ceramic coating is one of the newest services offered by St. George Car Wash. The coating seals the vehicle paint with a clear liquid nano-ceramic coating that becomes a rigid superstructure of nano glass and saves the paint from hard water, scratches and those dreaded rock chips. It is an innovative way for customers to keep their vehicle looking new for years to come.

“It’s like liquid glass. It’s additional layers of clear coat for your paint,” Sechrest said.

The process works for any painted surface and pretty much anything on the car: glass, wheels, interior and more. In addition to protection from scratches and chips, its exceptionally strong bond forms a durable shield resistant to solvents, acids, alkalis, ultraviolet rays, harsh weather conditions and corrosion. They have several different packages available, up to a lifetime guarantee.

Another product they began offering this year is unlimited monthly memberships where customers can pay a monthly subscription fee and come as many times as they want.

St. George Car Wash operates a three-bay detailing center that can serve nearly every need, from carpet shampoos, seat upholstery, vent cleaning, headliner cleaning, paint correction, clay bar detailing and buffing and waxing. They are also an exclusive retailer of Clear Bra products.

St. George Car Wash is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with the detail center. call the car wash at 435-652-1776 or check out their website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

