Region 9 girls basketball recap: Cedar, Snow Canyon and Dixie win; Desert Hills beats Pine View in double overtime

ST. GEORGE — Cedar, Snow Canyon and Dixie all captured their first wins of the region season with ease. For Desert Hills, their first win of the season did not come easy. They went into double overtime at Pine View but were able to get a big win to start the season.

Dixie 71, Canyon View 41

The Flyers controlled the entire game, exploding on offense while also limiting the Falcons with their defense. Dixie was up 14 at the half and it did not stop there. The Falcons only scored 17 points in the second half and lost 71-41.

Ashlyn Banks and Harlee Nicoll both had 11 points for the Falcons while Banks added 10 rebounds to get the double-double.

Dixie plays an undefeated Pahrump Valley team on Thursday while Canyon View plays Bryce Valley on Saturday.

Cedar 56, Hurricane 23

Coming off of their first loss in over a year against Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada), the Reds bounced back to get their first Region 9 win of the season.

The defending state champions came out with a purpose, holding Hurricane to five points in the first half. Cedar went into the locker room up 24 at halftime. They would go on to win by 23 points, 56-23.

Brooke Thomas had seven points for the Tigers and Kandalyn Hinton added six points.

Cedar goes on the road for three more games as they take on 6A Timpanogos, 5A champions Bingham and 5A runner ups Copper Hills all on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hurricane will next play Uintah on Saturday in Hurricane.

Snow Canyon 76, Crimson Cliffs 29

Snow Canyon beat Crimson Cliffs by 47 in the Mustangs’ Region 9 opener. Tylei Jensen had 21 points for the Warriors while Hallie Remund had eight points, six rebound and six assists.

Crimson Cliffs has a week off before they play Pine View in their second region game on Wednesday while Snow Canyon plays Richfield at home on Friday.

Desert Hills 68, Pine View 53

Pine View started the game off very slow, digging themselves a hole, but only went into the locker room down eight at the half. The Panthers held the Thunder to just 26 points in the second half and forced overtime. After the first overtime period, the game was still tied, but the Thunder were able to pull away in the second overtime to get an exhilarating victory.

Averi Papa finished the game with 15 while Olson had 13 for the Panthers. Bliss finished the game with 21 points and Sydney Peisley had 15 points in the winning effort for the Thunder. Desert Hills plays Pasadena (California) next Wednesday while Pine View plays Uintah on Friday at home.

