Dixie Classic Golf Tournament raises nearly $100,000 for DSU’s transition to Division I athletics

Professional golfer Tony Finau and Dixie State mascot Brooks the Bison at the 30th annual Dixie Classic, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University Foundation’s 30th annual Dixie Classic Golf Tournament is helping Dixie State in its historic transition to Division I athletics by raising nearly $100,000 in proceeds for student-athlete scholarships and support.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support,” Tournament Director Lance Brown said in a press release. “This is such a special event that does so much good. I’m grateful to all of the volunteers and sponsors who gave their time and resources to make a difference. We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.”

Participants of this year’s Dixie Classic experienced a weekend to remember. The tournament featured two days of golf at the Sunbrook Golf Course, a golf clinic and private dinner with local PGA star Tony Finau and a comedy show by nationally renowned comedian Henry Cho. The winning tournament team included long-time participants from the Ames family – Lynn, Landon, Kevin and Kip.

Most of the proceeds from the event will assist the University in meeting its goal to raise $1.5 million as part of its transition to the Western Athletic Conference, which will officially take place July 1, 2020.

Each year the Dixie Classic is made possible by generous sponsors, a supportive committee and the Dixie State University Foundation. This year’s gold sponsors were SkyWest Airlines, O.C. Tanner, Protiviti, Mountain America Credit Union and Les Olson Company.

“I sincerely appreciate all of our sponsors, whose support fosters growth and education for students at the University,” Foundation Director Ronda Neilson said in the release. “We couldn’t do what we do without community involvement. What makes St. George so unique is the immeasurable amount of support rendered here. What a privilege it is to celebrate 30 years of ‘golfing for good.’’

To learn more about the Dixie Classic visit dixieclassic.org. To be a part of DSU’s move to Division I athletics, text the word “Dixie” to 71777.

