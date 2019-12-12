Nellie Rowland

July 3, 1927 — December 10, 2019

Nellie J. Rowland passed away peacefully Tuesday night at the age of 92. She was born on July 3, 1927, in Big Springs, Texas to Floyd and Edith (Boggs) Thomas. She was raised in Texas and later moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That is where she met her sweetheart, Robert D. Rowland. Over a milkshake, they knew it was the start of something sweet. They married in Mississippi on Aug. 28, 1943. They enjoyed their lives and raised their children in Baker, Louisiana. Nellie worked for Governor Davis in Baton Rouge.

Nellie lived in Henderson, Nevada from 1968-1984 where she worked as a personnel manager for State Industries. Her quick wit and kind demeanor made her a hit with all the employees.

Nellie and her husband retired to Southern Utah. After their retirement, they served three missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana. Nellie joked that they were sent there (the South) because they could speak the language. She was famous for her cooking and loved to cook for her family. She loved her family more than anything and her family is what made her most proud.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Rowland, her son Robert D. Rowland Jr., her daughter-in-law Joann Rowland and her son-in-law Wendell Royal. She is survived by her children Donald B. Rowland (Janice), Richard D. Rowland (Ruthann), Susanne Royal; her 12 grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon in the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah. The viewing will be at 11 a.m. with the services beginning at noon. The interment will take place at the Hurricane Cemetery.