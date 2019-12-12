Ina Virginia Richards

April 18, 1928 — December 7, 2019

Ina Virginia Olsen Richards, 91, passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 7, 2019. She was born in Monroe, Utah, to Joseph and Ruby Olsen, April 18, 1928. Her earlier years were in East Millcreek, Bountiful and Pasadena, California areas. She graduated from Davis High School and University of Utah.

She served a mission in the Uruguay/Paraguay Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1953 organizing and supervising the Children’s Primary Program for the entire mission. This led to her life-long love of teaching children in elementary schools in Los Angeles and Chula Vista, California. She married Jack R. Richards in the Los Angeles LDS temples in 1958. Upon retirement, they moved to Sun City, California, Riverside County, and she was able to devote full-time to her second love, Genealogy. After her husband passed away Virginia moved to St. George, Utah, to live closer to her family.

She is survived by her brother, Halvor Olsen, and sisters, Marjorie Moody and Karen (Dwaine) Hatch. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Terence, Dorothy Servoss, Dean, Lucile Servoss, Kenneth, and Evelyn Green.

Virginia was devoted to serving the Lord DILIGENTLY and helping her family members and many others her entire life. She will be greatly missed. A special thanks to the loving and gentle caregivers through the years, Lorri, Yovanna, Diana, Jerusha and Gloria, also to Dixie Hospice.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with a prior viewing at noon at the West Bountiful 6th Ward LDS Chapel, 1750 N. 900 West, West Bountiful.

Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery, on Monday, Dec, 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com