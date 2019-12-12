February 27, 1959 — December 7, 2019

Barbara Ann Harvey, 60, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born on Feb. 27, 1959, in Salt Lake City, Utah to William and Lila Grange; youngest child of four. She married the love of her life, Mark S. Harvey on Sept. 19, 1987, in a quaint little church in Ontario, California.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister to her family. She had a heart that was full of compassion for animals; she gave a home to all her rescued pets and cared for strays like her own.

One of her favorite hobbies was photography, primarily of places and scenery as she admired the beauty of the world around her.

In her past time, she would take to reading, playing on her computer and spending quality time with the husband she adored.

She is survived by her husband, Mark S. Harvey where they shared a home in Ivins, Utah; her daughter Jennifer J. Villarreal, her son in law Jose J. Villarreal and her son Paul D. Dostman; her four grandchildren, Michael R. Arredondo, Alex J. Arredondo, Melissa I. Arredondo and Jazmine E. Dostman; her great-grandson Joshua J. Arredondo and her brother Leon W. Grange. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and brother.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Interment will take place in Ivins Cemetery in Ivins, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com