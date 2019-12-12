Peter Trimble

Larsen Plumbing

Peter Trimble joined Larsen Plumbing in 2005 and is licensed Journeyman Plumber.  He primarily works in new construction on residential and commercial projects. Peter is full of energy and humor. He leads the employee safety training program.

larsenplumbing.net (435) 688-2947
773 East Factory Drive

Ask a Local Expert: With colder temperatures on the way, how do I keep the water flowing in my home?

December 12, 2019

