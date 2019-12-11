First weekend of North Pole Express at Thunder Junction sells out; tickets available for upcoming dates

North Pole Express at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thunder Junction All Abilities Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for patrons of all ages during the North Pole Express at Thunder Junction.

The event opened last weekend and will continue for subsequent Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays in December. The park is filled with the holiday spirit as guests view the lights, ride the train, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and visit with Santa.

“It is such a great experience to share in the holiday spirit,” Nikelle Pledger, recreation supervisor for the city of St. George, said in a press release. “It is also a great opportunity to play at the park and enjoy some warm goodies. Don’t wait too long to get your tickets — last year all but one night sold out.”

Along these lines, the opening weekend of North Pole Express was a success, the press release stated, and every ticket was sold. As of early Tuesday, there were still tickets available for five of the six dates remaining: Dec. 13, 14, 16, 21, 23. The Dec. 20 event is sold out.

Each event goes from 6-8 p.m., and the park will be closed to all other patrons during this time. The cost to attend is $7. Tickets can be purchased at the City Commons Building at 220 N. 200 East.

Thunder Junction is located inside Tonaquint Park at 1851 S. Dixie Drive. The Thunder Junction All Abilities Park features a dinosaur theme that includes wheelchair accessible playground equipment, including a “roaring” C.P. Huntington 1/4-scale train on a 2,700-foot track. All amenities are ADA accessible and include a climbing wall, covered pavilion, drinking fountains, picnic tables, playground, restrooms and splash pad.

