September 12, 1926 — December 6, 2019

Norma Adams Hall, 93, died Dec. 6, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born on Sept. 12, 1926, in Cedar City, Utah to Irvin Danks Adams and Bernice C. Pendleton at 2:30 p.m. She was the first of six children. All of her childhood was spent in Bunkerville, Nevada. She graduated from Virgin Valley High School in 1944. She attended Excelsis Beauty College during 1944 and 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On July 30, 1946, she married Lafell Reber. They had three children: Gordon L. born Nov. 25, 1947, Patricia Elaine born July 1, 1949, and Lafell Duran born May 2, 1951. They divorced in 1961.

She met and married Russell Loveland on Aug. 31, 1962. They divorced in 1968. Norma met Emerson Crosby Hall at a LDS church baseball game. They married on June 14, 1969, in the St. George Temple.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many positions. She had a strong testimony of the savior and service work. She loved to work in the temple.

Norma loved quilting, singing, canning, crocheting, knitting, square dancing with Emerson and giving service to others. She was known for baking delicious wheat bread, she ground her own wheat.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson C. Hall; parents; sisters: Drexel Hafen, Nancy Perazzo; and brother, Wayne Adams. She is survived by her three children: Gordon (Sue), Pat (Randy) and Duran (Pam); nine grandchildren: Rob, Rebecka, Ryan, Robin, Kimberly, Tina, Kori, Tom and Joe; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Calvin (Itaska) Adams; sister, Marilyn (Jim) Baier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel, 658 W. 1500 South, Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 9-10:15 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, (435) 635-9922. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.